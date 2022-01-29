The Flea Market offers a trove of antique, vintage and quality second hand furniture and objets d’art from their premises in San Pedro (Marbella).

Director and co-founder Marco Rodriguez explains more about the business.

Our origins go back to our parents. I remember as a child playing and running around with my brothers among paintings, statues and works of art, as well as decorative furniture and antiques.

As a teenager I worked in the family business, and it was there that I began to love this profession, which today is – more than a profession – a way of living. Around the year 2017, we decided to start a new adventure that today is ‘The Flea Market’.

We are a small commercial company specialised in second hand furniture, decoration and antiques.

Our main objective is based on the purchase and sale of all kinds of unique and exclusive items, but above all, treasures that we like.

Such is the authenticity and rarity of our stock that we also work rent our material as props for film companies, events and congresses.

In our shop, you will be able to find furniture and current, vintage and antique decorative items. Our facilities include a shop for the public and a warehouse.

You can visit our physical shop in C/ Ucrania 20, CP; 29670, Poligono Industrial de San Pedro de Alcantara, Marbella (952385094).

If you want to BUY FROM US, you can do it in our physical shop or in our social networks. Instagram: https://instagram.com/lapulgamarbella and Facebook https://www.facebookcom/.thefleamarketsp/.

If you want to SELL TO US, you can contact us on 952385094 – 635835985 – 632321211 – 627521717. Once you have clarified your query, you can send us photos of your items for sale by WhatsApp to any of these phones, or bring your items to our shop.

In the case of not being able to take photos, call us as we may be able to visit to examine the items.

Find out more at the oficial flea market website.