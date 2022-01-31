BIG REDS Animal Association is opening their second charity shop, only two years after their first venture opened in Almoradi.

A grand opening is planned for the new Torrevieja site on Calle Santander, on Tuesday February 1.

Previously a MABS charity shop, they closed and kindly offered the premises to Big Reds, owned by Suella Winston-Campbell.

She shop will open five days a week (11am to 2pm) and stock mainly clothing and small household items, with furniture sales continuing in their Almoradi shop on Calle San Andres.

“TIMES ARE HARD”: Suella and some of her volunteers at the first Big Reds shop in Almoradi

The original shop will continue to trade on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10am to 2pm and Saturdays 9.30am to 1.30pm.

Despite having a team of loyal volunteers already at their disposal, many of whom stayed on after MABS left, Big Reds are still on the lookout for more.

As well as the two shops that need manning, Big Reds are also currently caring for more than 40 cats and dogs, many of which are available for adoption.

They are also raising funds to provide a ‘Trap, Neuter and Return’ scheme for feral and street cats, hoping to extend this scheme even further via the Torrevieja shop.

The Olive Press spoke exclusively with Suella Winston-Campbell, the British expat that owns the charity.

ESSENTIAL: Suella with some of the animals rescued in recent years

She said: “People are recognising that people need help more, especially during these times when there’s next to no work.”

Continuing, “Thoughtful folk are giving us furniture and clothes they don’t use any more, which prevents landfill and helps the charity too.”

The 55-year-old, originally from Greenwich, commented: “As well as those that are obviously in need of a bargain, we also see more people who you’d think had a few quid. Times are hard.”

If you are interested in volunteering please contact Big Reds via their Facebook pages or on Whatsapp 604206826

