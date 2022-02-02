A CONSTANT refrain from the people of Gibraltar has been the call for more affordable housing.

In order to try to meet the need, several projects have been set up to build hundreds of new flats at more realistic prices than those seen in some of the more up market developments.

Unfortunately the COVID pandemic has delayed several of these, with new completion dates being recently announced by the government.

The Minister for Housing, the Hon Steven Linares MP, said: ‘We are progressing as quickly as we can on the building of these affordable homes.

“We know how important they are. We do nonetheless have to accept the reality that the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed us in a way that was completely unavoidable.”

Hassan Centenary Terraces will deliver a total of 665 affordable homes in two phases.

The three blocks being built as part of Phase One are expected to be completed by July 2023.

Phase Two is expected to be completed within 20 to 24 months after that.

The Bob Peliza Mews development includes 399 homes, plus 83 flats for the elderly and will be built in two phases, the key aspect that has held progress back is the handover by the GEA of the Waterport Power Station, which has now happened.

The works to completely demolish the old power station and clear the site is anticipated to take at least 10 months.

Construction of Phase One is expected to start in October, taking approximately 24 months to complete.

Phase Two is anticipated to be commenced immediately upon the completion of the relocation of the AquaGib facility and to take approximately 22 months to complete.

The 482 affordable homes and pensioner flats at Bob Peliza Mews are now realistically expected to start to be completed within, approximately, 32 to 40 months.

At Chatham Views Estate a total of 184 affordable homes and an additional 44 flats for rental for the elderly, will be built. These are now expected to start to be completed within the next 32 to 48 months.

