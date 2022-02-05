2 bedroom Flat for sale in Adeje with pool - € 195,000

Flat Adeje, Tenerife 2 beds 1 baths € 195,000

This bright and friendly apartment is located in the well-maintained complex "Residencial Paraíso I", in the new part of Playa Paraíso. The residence has community pools and a large underground garage which can be reached by lift. The apartment on the first floor can be reached at ground level via the gate entrance as well as via the lift from the main entrance. The special feature of this two-bedroom-apartment with one bathroom, is the lateral sea view and the well-kept interior. Another highlight is the garage parking space in the underground garage as well as a storage room which… See full property details