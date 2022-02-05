AS WELL as the outstanding coastline, world-renowned cuisine and top tourist spots, Valencia has also been voted the top fishing destination in Europe.

While so many aspects of travel remain uncertain, the tranquillity of a fishing break now appeals to experienced anglers and first-timers, alike.

CATCH OF THE DAY: Tuna in abundance off the Valencian coast

For fisher-folk wary of taking their tackle too far, there’s no need to cast a line across distant waters, as an even spread of perfect spots can be found around Europe.

FishingBooker has produced their own Top 10 angling spots of Europe, with Spain’s Valencia sitting proudly atop.

The list in full: –

Valencia, Spain Norfolk, England Larnaca, Cyprus Brittany, France Bornholm, Denmark Orkney Islands, Scotland Vicenza, Italy Kola Peninsula, Russia Sava River, Slovenia

Valencia, Spain

The home of paella, beautiful weather, and miles of gorgeous coastline have already established it as a firm holiday favourite for travellers from across the globe.

However, it’s also a hidden gem when it comes to tuna fishing.

During the summer, the port of Valencia becomes a hub for anglers looking to battle Bluefin Tuna reaching up to 500 pounds.

In addition, you can also target Mahi Mahi, Bluefin Tuna, Grouper, and Swordfish in these saltwaters.

Valencia boasts some excellent freshwater fishing options, too.

The mighty Ebro River forms a large delta between Valencia and Barcelona before emptying out into the Mediterranean.

It’s an incredible Carp fishing spot, and Catfish are also on the menu here.

Nearby, there’s the Cofrentes Reservoir, a man-made body of water that holds Carp, Catfish, Salmon, Madrilla, Zander, and more.

Valencia itself is to host the annual European Float Angling Championship in September 2022 in the port of Gandia.

Norfolk, England

Collectively known as the Norfolk Broads, this wetland area is made up of several inland lakes and rivers.

CARPING ON ABOUT IT: Norfolk Broads are popular areas for many types of fish

These legendary coarse fishing grounds hold a variety of world-class fish species.

They’re most well-known for their huge Pike, but you may also encounter Bream, Perch, Carp, and more.

As well as the fish species on offer, part of the magic of casting a line in Norfolk is how you fish.

It’s common to step aboard a small fishing boat and navigate it around the Broads.

You can hit up a variety of spots such as Catch 22, a 21-acre fishing lake that holds Tench, Bream, Pike, Roach, and Perch.

Then there’s Billingford Fishing Lakes, a 150-acre site with 11 fishing lakes and ponds, where you can encounter Roach, Perch, Eels, Tench, Bream, and Carp.

SEEKING SOLITUDE: A great break from stressful living

Larnaca, Cyprus

Similarly to Valencia, one of the biggest draws of fishing from Larnaca is the big Tuna varieties.

Also, coastal waters offer Mediterranean favourites such as Common Pandora, Dusky Grouper, and Shark varieties.

Head out during the night to get your hands on some Squid!

Brittany, France

Spectacular scenery, white sandy beaches, secluded islands and Cod, Mackerel, and Salmon all on offer.

Fishing in Brittany is strong throughout the year, but casting a line here isn’t for the faint of heart!

The weather can be stormy and unpredictable, which means the waters are often rough and choppy.

It’s common for anglers here to fish even when it’s raining. Battling the elements as well as your chosen fish is seriously fun! The beaches here often allow for easy and quick boat launching, too.

FishingBooker is the world’s largest platform for connecting anglers and fishing guides, with over 30,000 fishing trips available in more than 2,000 destinations worldwide.

Here are their findings in full.

