COMEDIAN Jimmy Carr, who has recently caused a storm over a routine about the Holocaust on a Netflix special, is bringing his controversial brand of humour to Gibraltar.

His gag about the murders of hundreds of thousands of people drom Europe’s travellers and Gypsy communities has been described as ‘truly disturbing’.

UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said his jokes were ‘abhorrent and they just shouldn’t be on television’.

Although stand-up special His Dark Material was first released on Christmas Day the issue has only blown up after the Holocaust material was shared on social media.

The offending line was that people only ever spoke about the murder of Jews and never about the killing of Gypsies. This he said was one ‘positive’ of the Nazis.

Jimmy Carr will play two dates in Gibraltar. Photo © Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire/Cordon Press

Carr has long made a name for himself with bad-taste jokes which often challenge people to confront their own attitudes to a slew of controversial subjects.

He has now added Gibraltar as a venue for his Terribly Funny 2.0 show.

And judging by the promotional material for the October 8 and 9, dates at St Michael’s Cave, there will be no holding back on the content of his material. He promises that the brand new show will ‘contain jokes about all kinds of terrible things, terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love’.

“But they’re just jokes – they are not the terrible things,” he adds.

Tickets are on sale from buytickets.gi at £35.

Local promoters of the event, GibMedia, shared their delight at being able to secure Carr following his sold-out show at The Rock in 2019.

“Now you’ve been warned, buy a ticket”, GibMedia said.

The 49-year-old Briton has been a comedian for over a decade-and-a-half, performing over 2.500 shows to more than two-and-a-half million people.

READ MORE: