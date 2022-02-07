GIBRALTAR’S Chief Minister has announced a public inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the sudden retirement of a former police commissioner half way through his term.

Ian McGrail announced he was retiring as Commissioner of Police in June 2020 after serving just two years of a four year term without revealing his reasons behind the move.

The decision to retire early after 36 years with the Royal Gibraltar Police, provoked fierce speculation and questions in parliament with McGrail himself calling for the matter to be properly investigated.

Ian McGrail retired in June 2020 prompting much speculation. Photo: RGP

Now, more than 18 months after Fabian Picardo first agreed to a public inquiry into the issue, the government has confirmed it will go ahead.

Retired High Court judge Sir Peter Openshaw has agreed to chair the Inquiry, to ascertain the facts and report to Gibraltar’s government, which Gibraltar barrister Julian Santos, has been appointed as Counsel to the Inquiry.

The Government has appointed Sir Peter Caruana QC to represent it before the Inquiry.

The Chief Minister said: ‘As the COVID waters start to recede it is time to start this Inquiry’, meanwhile McGrail welcome the move telling GBC it was of ‘paramount importance in terms of the rule of law in an advanced European democracy such as is Gibraltar’.

