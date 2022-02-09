WORK on a massive expansion of Villajoyosa’s Marina Baixa Hospital could get under way as soon as April.

That follows the announcement of a €47 million contract award to constructors FCC Construccion and Grupo Bertolin.

The facility serves the Marina Baixa health department region which includes Benidorm.

It will double its size from 33,000 square metres to 66,000 square metres.

IMPRESSION OF NEW-LOOK HOSPITAL(Valencian Government image)

The hospital opened in 1986 but the residential boom and increase in tourism means that a major expansion is long overdue to deal with local demands

The registered population of the Marina Baixa area gone up from 95,000 in 1986 to the current total of 190,000.

The construction contract runs for 30 months and work will begin once formalities are completed between the tender winners and the Valencian government.

The cornerstone of the project will be a new building linked by a walkway to the current facility.

The emergency department will move there along with the Short Stay Unit and a new diagnostic imaging area.

There will be a new surgical block with 12 operating theatres, with the flexibility to add two more if required.

A new Intensive Care Unit area will be created along with a new obstetric area.

