AS of today, Thursday February 10, face masks will no longer be compulsory outdoors in Spain.

The royal decree order that ends the general obligation to wear a face mask in outdoor spaces was published yesterday, Wednesday, in Spain’s Official State Gazette (BOE).

There are, however, situations when the COVID-19 protection measure will remain mandatory.

According to the royal decree order, people aged six and older are obliged to wear masks, regardless of safety distance, in the following scenarios:

In any enclosed space for public use or which is open to the public.

At mass events, such as concerts, demonstrations, and sporting events, that take place in open-air spaces, when attendees are standing. If they are seated, it will be compulsory when a safety distance of 1.5 metres cannot be maintained between people, except for groups of people living together.

If travelling in a taxi or public transport (air, bus and rail facilities) including passenger platforms and stations, or in cable cars, as well as public and private passenger transport in vehicles with up to nine seats, including the driver, if the occupants do not live in the same household. In closed spaces of ships and boats, when the safety distance of 1.5 metres cannot be maintained, except for groups of cohabitants.

Face mask use is required inside cafes, bars, and restaurants, and all indoor public spaces, at all times, except when eating or drinking.

Exceptions to the rule:

Children under 6 years of age. Breathing illness or difficulty: The obligation to wear a mask will not be required for people who have any type of respiratory disease or difficulty that may be aggravated by the use of the mask. Disability or dependence: Nor will it be compulsory for those people who, due to their disability or dependence, do not have the autonomy to remove their mask, or who present behavioural alterations that make its use unfeasible. Running or doing sports: Activities in which, due to the very nature of these, the use of a mask is incompatible. Force majeure: When there is a unique and justified circumstance for not wearing a mask or a situation of absolute necessity to remove it.

In cases 2 and 3, the individual must carry a medical justification that proves their situation is special.

