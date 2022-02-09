THOUSANDS of Telefonica subscribers have been unable to use their phones since around 11.00 am on Wednesday.

The outage has occurred in Movistar’s 4G network, affecting numerous lines, mainly among companies but also individual subscribers.

The main problem is that when somebody dials a number and the person on the other end picks up, the caller’s voice cannot be heard.

New calls end up going to previously dialled numbers where conversations are also not possible.

Social media sites say there appear to be issues as well with landlines.

The problem does not affect applications such as WhatsApp or Gmail.

Telefónica say the failures have been caused by problems in ‘several branches of the Movistar 4G network’.

The extent of the problem has not be mentioned and how long the outages will last.

The issue is also apparently affecting Telefonica’s Madrid headquarters.