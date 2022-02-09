THE KING of Spain has tested positive for COVID-19.

After presenting the first mild symptoms last night, King Felipe VI tested positive for the disease this morning, confirmed Casa Real in a statement.

The statement read: “According to the regulations established by the health authorities, His Majesty the King will remain in isolation for seven days.”

During this time all official royal appearances from the King are suspended.

The statement added: “The general state of health of His Majesty the King is good, and he will maintain his institutional activity from his Residence.

“Both Her Majesty the Queen and her Royal Highness the Infanta Sofia do not present symptoms and will be able to continue with their planned activities normally, according to the established regulations.”

The Queen and Sofia will continue to be tested daily, the statement confirmed, and ‘will follow all protocols required for in these cases’.

