ANDALUCIA has recorded its coldest morning of the winter so far as temperatures plummeted to -2C.

Spaniards in the south of Spain woke up to a cold and bitter fog yesterday, some of which continued into the evening and this morning.

Forecasters say that the coldest of the climates was found in Baza, Granada which recorded a low of -2C during the early part of this morning.

The early hour low was also the coldest recorded in Andalucia during the winter period so far but not in Spain.

At the national level, the station located in Siguenza in Guadalajara registered the coldest temperature in Spain at dawn on Wednesday, reporting temperatures of -7.6C.

The five lowest temperatures in Andalucia were recorded in Baza, followed by Sierra Nevada which recorded lows of -0.9C, then the area near Granada airport area which saw a cold spell of -0.6C, followed by -0.3 in Dollar and – 0.1 Velez Blanco, Almeria.

And the cold snap looks set to continue throughout the next week as temperatures struggle to reach far beyond freezing the previously mentioned areas.

Forecasters says that an area of high pressure means that it is likely to stay overcast but dry for many, with some dense fog patches potentially continuing during the early part of the week.

Conditions are expected to become unsettled towards the end of next week as the area of high pressure moves away from the south of Spain.

READ ALSO: