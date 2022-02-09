THE lifeless body of a missing 17-year-old was found stashed in a storage room just one day after her disappearance was reported to police.

The schoolgirl named Claudia from the Murcian town of Totana was reported missing on Tuesday (February 8) morning.

Some 24 hours later officers found her body hidden inside a storage room at a teenage boy’s home. Initial reports suggest she was stabbed to death.

The grim discovery was made by police shortly after 8am on Wednesday (February 9) inside the home of a 19-year-old reported to be her ex-boyfriend Johan, who is now in police custody.

La Delegación del Gobierno contra la Violencia machista ha confirmado que el asesinato de la joven de 17 años en Totana es un nuevo crimen machista, el tercero en lo que va de año, con lo que ascienden a 1.129 las víctimas mortales por esta lacra desde 2003. pic.twitter.com/mO5EEfvDfD — EFE Murcia (@EFE_Murcia) February 9, 2022

Troben morta una noia de 17 anys a Totana, a Múrcia, i detenen un noi de 19 per un suposat crim masclista https://t.co/Djdy1Ehfpw pic.twitter.com/53fvXXKgeO — 324.cat (@324cat) February 9, 2022

