A PREGNANT woman was led to safety from a blazing block of flats in Almeria on Wednesday morning (February 9).

Firefighters guided her down to the exit of the Roquetas de Mar apartment on Plaza Andalucia after the alarm was raised shortly before 8am.

They used oxygen resuscitation equipment to help her breathe while leading her to the stairs through thick smoke.

The blaze, which started in a kitchen in a first-floor flat, is not being treated as suspicious.

The 26-year-old pregnant woman was transferred to Poniente Hospital in El Ejido suffering from smoke inhalation.

Several other people who were evacuated from the multi-storey building have been told they will not be able to return due to the damage caused to the second floor apartment block.

