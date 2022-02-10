ANTI-vaxxers are thought to be responsible for a bomb threat at a school in Tenerife.

The threat was called in at CEIP Isaac de Vega school in Granadilla on Thursday (February 10) before all pupils and staff were evacuated.

The decision to evacuate was taken by the school alone after they received a call from a person claiming they had planted a bomb in the building so that students would not be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The school then called the police who have ordered the school to close in order to protect pupils and staff.

Officers have now launched an investigation to confirm the credibility of the bomb threat.

