IN the ECL today the Austrian Cricket Tigers beat Dreux by four wickets, surpassing the 84 runs chase they were set by the French team.

The European Cricket League is an international 20 over tournament featuring the best domestic cricket teams in Europe battling it out to be crowned the best in the continent.

The wicket so far has been a batters’ dream.

There was a nail-biting encounter between Helsinki Titans and Star CC, with both teams scoring the same amount of runs in ten overs. Starr CC won the match on a golden ball – a final ball played in the event of a tie in which the batting team (in this case Helsinki) stays out and must score two or more runs.

In a surprise result, Danish side Svanholm made light work of Bath’s Star CC, beating them by ten wickets, having been set a poor 44 run chase.

Tunbridge Wells got their revenge on French side Dreux, setting an unmatched 143 runs, with Chris and Alex Williams’s solid 114 partnership instrumental.

The group action continues until March 11.

The matches played from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

The Champions Week to find the ultimate winner takes place on March 14 to 18 at the same times.

For more information, visit https://www.ecn.cricket/european-cricket-league

