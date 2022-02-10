TWO drugs gang members have been jailed for 12 years each after a shoot out on a Petrer farm killed one of their colleagues.

They suspected him of stealing a stash of marijuana and dumped his body in a car boot following the fatal showdown in December 2018.

Another trafficker was wounded in the leg during the armed confrontation.

The vehicle with the body was driven 40 kilometres to Alicante and abandoned in the Gran Via Sur area of the city.

The car was examined by the Policia Nacional over two months later, who discovered the corpse in the trunk.

The killers have also been ordered to pay €146,000 in compensation to the relatives of the dead man.

A third gang member was jailed for over five years for belonging to a criminal gang and owning unauthorised weapons including a machine gun.

Two other defendants were acquitted of all charges after a trial at Alicante Provincial Court.

READ MORE: