THE skeletal remains of a man and woman discovered in a ravine outside Elche in Spain’s Valencia region could belong to a couple reported missing in 2019.
The decomposed bodies were discovered on Sunday buried in a ravine outside the Alicante town of Elche.
Police are investigating whether they could be that of a couple reported missing three years ago from the nearby town of Aspe.
Elisabeth Ramos Alonso,31, disappeared on June 8, 2019 with her partner Kamal M, 40, a convicted drug dealer.
The bodies, which were found bound at the wrists and with tape over the mouths, showed signs of torture.
Police believe the killings may have been a ‘settling of scores’ by a rival drug dealer.
The bodies are being examined by forensic scientists and will be checked against DNA provided by the missing woman’s family.
