THE skeletal remains of a man and woman discovered in a ravine outside Elche in Spain’s Valencia region could belong to a couple reported missing in 2019.

The decomposed bodies were discovered on Sunday buried in a ravine outside the Alicante town of Elche.

Police are investigating whether they could be that of a couple reported missing three years ago from the nearby town of Aspe.

Elisabeth Ramos Alonso,31, disappeared on June 8, 2019 with her partner Kamal M, 40, a convicted drug dealer.

Photo of Elisabeth from 2019 missing poster

The bodies, which were found bound at the wrists and with tape over the mouths, showed signs of torture.

Police believe the killings may have been a ‘settling of scores’ by a rival drug dealer.

The bodies are being examined by forensic scientists and will be checked against DNA provided by the missing woman’s family.

