A FOOTBALL coach labelled as one of the most prolific sexual predators in Spain is facing a ‘thousand years’ prison sentence over the abuse of at least 98 children.

Prosecutors are calling for a 1,324-year jail sentence for the defendant, named only as Jose Angel S.S, who appeared in a Madrid court accused of over 200 crimes of abuse and corruption of minors, prostitution, cyberbullying and dissemination of child pornography.

Madrid’s Provincial Court heard how Jose Angel, 31, who worked in a law firm and coached a football team, had preyed on children, grooming them over social media.

He had opened an Instagram account posing as a teenage girl named Lorena and asked for explicit photos and videos from his victims.

Policia Nacional

Most of the contact with minors was sporadic, but at least eight were maintained over time.

The accused used deceit, tricks and manipulation to obtain indecent images of the children which was then used to ensure their cooperation and silence, the court heard.

Jose Angel pleaded guilty to the charges admitting that he ‘suffered a perversion’ and was undergoing impulse therapy treatment.

The serial offender was arrested after police received reports from a parent who became suspicious over contact their teenage son had with a supposed teenager back in 2018.

As Spain does not run prison sentences concurrently, the maximum sentence Jose Angel could spend inside is 30 years, which could be reduced to 20 as he pleaded guilty to his crimes.

