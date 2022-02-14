ANDALUCIA is dropping its COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination passport as of midnight as the region moves ahead with pandemic recovery.

The Regional Minister of Health and Families, Jesus Aguirre, has announced that the Junta will not request a new extension of this measure to the Andalucian Superior Court of Justice of Andalucia (TSJA).

“As of February 14, the Covid passport expires in Andalucia and we are not going to ask for a renewal.” Aguirre said.

“The incidence rate is falling and so is the pressure on hospitals.” he added.

As of tomorrow, Tuesday, February 15, the COVID-19 vaccine passport will no longer be required to access restaurants, bars and other public spaces.

The measure was put in place last December 20 October to stop the disease from spreading and was justified at the time on the grounds of an explosive increase in the number of infections caused by the omicron variant.

Never free of controversy, this measure was welcomed by most hoteliers and those responsible for nightlife if they were guaranteed continuity of their activity.

Andalucia joins other autonomous communities such as the Basque Country, Galicia and Catalunya in dropping the Covid health pass given the clear decline of the sixth wave of COVID-19 across the country.

