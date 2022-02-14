A YOUNG has been hospitalised after being knifed in the face during a violent robbery in Jaen.

Police were called to Plaza del Corte Ingles shortly after midnight on Saturday (12 February) and found the man suffering from a deep stab wound on his cheek.

He was taken by the Jaen Ambulance Service to a nearby hospital where he received treatment for the gash on his face.

The victim said he was approached by the aggressor in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The suspect then demanded that he hand over the chain he was wearing and when he refused the suspect wielded a knife.

The pair struggled which resulted in the victim being knifed in the face.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at 9pm on Saturday and charged in connection with attempted robbery and assault.

