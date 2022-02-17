THE Guardia Civil is investigating the gruesome find this Thursday of a charred body in a burned-out Porsche sports car.

The high-end Maccan-branded vehicle was discovered in a field in the Jumilla area of Murcia shortly after midnight.

The car had veered off the N-344 which links Alcantarilla with Fuente La Higuera in Valencia Province.

Officers discovered a totally-charred corpse in the passenger seat.

It’s believed the driver lost control of the car which flipped several times into the field, before catching fire.

The impact resulted in the body moving along the front of the vehicle.

A forensic autopsy is being performed by the Institute of Legal Medicine.