An important Roman era artefact has been found in a Costa Blanca home by accident during a routine Guardia Civil visit.

Guardia officers spotted the 1st century AD ceramic amphora while visiting a Santa Pola property in connection with another inquiry.

REMOVED AMPHORA

A family member said he knew nothing about the relic including its historical significance.

Officers removed the piece to see if it was of any archaeological interest.

All such items are classified as public domain assets.

Any finds have to be reported by law and private sales are strictly prohibited.

It’s not known how the amphora ended up in a Santa Pola house.

The item was taken to the Santa Pola Sea Museum on Monday with experts determining that it was a High Imperial amphora.

The discovery has been officially notified to Alicante regional authorities.

READ MORE: