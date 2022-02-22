EMERGENCY services discovered a rooster in a crashed and burning car abandoned by drug dealers in the Postiguet beach area of Alicante.

The two men had run a red light and hit another vehicle, with their car catching fire.

As soon as a Policia Local patrol arrived, the dealers ran off.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and besides finding a pack of hashish, they were greeted by the sight of a rooster.

The bird was none the worse for the experience and was taken to the Alicante animal shelter.

The two runaways tried to mingle unnoticed around Postiguet beach but were spotted and arrested.

The Spaniards, 31 and 34, were charged with drug trafficking.

The driver was also indicted for breaking road safety laws and for getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs.



