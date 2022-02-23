A criminal gang sold slimming pills across Spain that contained potentially deadly amphetamines.

Over 7,000 pills were seized and five people have been arrested at distribution points in Alicante, Toledo and Torrejon de Ardoz in the Madrid region.

It’s not known how many pills the gang have sent out during their illegal operation.

Eight bank accounts containing €83,814 have been blocked by the Policia Nacional.

The pills have been banned in Spain since 2013.

They contain an amphetamine derivative, which is not mentioned on the labelling.

It can lead to heart attacks and disease resulting in death.

The Policia Nacional heard about several people in the Alicante area distributing a large amount of the banned pills, which were branded as a 100% natural food supplement.

Supplies were ordered from overseas websites and social media platforms with payment methods and names regularly changed to avoid police tracking anybody down.

The importers even had foreign bank accounts to throw investigators off their trail.

Consignments of pills were sent to a variety of addresses via different parcel firms in another attempt to cover up the criminal operation.

The gang in turn made personal deliveries or again used a mixture of courier companies to deliver the product as soon as possible to avoid leaving large quantities at their homes.

The crew also started to import a similar banned product from Columbia.

