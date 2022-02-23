POLICE are investigating the alleged theft of two priceless Edgar Degas paintings from a private villa in Galicia.

The two paintings, which are part of a private collection in Nigran near Pontevedra, went missing from the villa while the wealthy owner was away.

The French painter, whose works sell for millions, is famous for his oil and pastel paintings.

It has not been revealed which paintings have been stolen or their estimated value.

A recent Degas went at auction for €22 million.

The ‘father of French impressionism’ is famous for his pastel sketches of ballerinas.

The ballerina series is highly sought after by the most prestigious auction houses internationally.

As yet, no further information has been released on the owner of the paintings, or the circumstances behind their theft.

READ ALSO: