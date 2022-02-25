THE Junta has agreed to extend until May 19 the order made on December 7 that removes the restrictions on opening hours and capacity established previously for towns in COVID-19 alert levels 1 and 2.

The decisions were reached after studying the current epidemiological situation and the pressure on the healthcare service in the region of Andalucia.

The decision to request an extension was made during a virtual meeting this Thursday, February 24, of the Regional Committee of High Impact on Public Health better known as the Committee of Experts, which advises the Junta on COVID-19 matters.

The Committee of Experts has now extended the order currently in force, which does not restrict capacity or opening hours, for three months.

It has also been agreed to adapt the aforementioned order to the use of masks currently in force, in accordance with state regulations.



The meeting was presided over by the regional Health Minister, Jesus Aguirre, who said that recent data shows a “clear downward trend in the incidence of positive cases of COVID-19 together with a continued reduction in the number of hospitalisations”.

Aguirre also praised the good vaccination indicators, which, according to the Health Minister, are around ‘90% of the population over 5 years of age.’

The next time the Committee of Experts meet will be in May, where they will once again assess the pandemic situation and modify or extend the current measures.

