THE coronavirus pandemic death toll has gone over the 9,000 mark in the Valencian Community.

Thursday’s Health Ministry figures reported an additional 15 deaths taking the total to 9,003 confirmed COVID-related fatalities in the region since the pandemic started nearly two years ago.

All of the latest victims are elderly.

Five are women aged between 83 and 97, with 10 men, aged between 65 and 99.

3,629 new infections confirmed by PCR or antigen tests were announced this Thursday, as new COVID cases continue to fall.

Hospitals across the Valencian Community have 901 coronavirus patients admitted, a drop of 85 on Wednesday’s total.

ICU numbers have gone down to double digits at 97- 11 less than on Wednesday.

