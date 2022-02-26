IT’S been a busy time for the opening of hip new hotels around Spain.

And it’s going to get a whole lot busier over the course of 2022.

Some €2.85 billion is set to be invested into hotels around Spain this year, according to Colliers, a global investment portal.

Hundreds of new hotels are set to open around Andalucia, Valencia and Mallorca over the next few months.

On the Costa del Sol alone, some 29 hotels are set to be completed this year.

This will add over 3,300 rooms to the local tourism industry.

Madrid has seen the opening of a trio of leading hotels over the last 12 months, including the Villa Magna, the Four Seasons and the Ritz, which just had a major three-year refurbishment.

The capital is also set to see The Madrid Edition open its doors later this year. The luxury hotel will be within walking distance to The Golden Triangle of Art near Puerta de Sol in the heart of the Spanish capital.

Meanwhile, London-based Hoxton Hotels is bringing it’s hipster-chic brand to Barcelona later in the year.

And across Spain there are a host of new openings, such as La Zambra in Mijas which reopens in June after a twelve year hiatus. Formerly Hotel Byblos, it was visited by Princess Diana in 1995.

Elsewhere, the Six Senses in Ibiza is set to welcome guests to its slick 70s inspired property for a “deep spiritual experiences rooted in the local culture, celebrating music, art, sustainable fashion, wellness and spirituality.”

For now, here are six recent openings that will certainly blow you away, while Jon Clarke also runs a rule over Madrid’s stylish Villa Magna.

Hoteles Desconecta2 – Monesterio, Badajoz.

Price – €242 per night

This luxury hotel opened its doors in October 2021.

Each room at the 5-star hotel has mountain views, and guests can enjoy access to a shared lounge and to a terrace.

All rooms at Hoteles Desconecta2 have a flat-screen TV and air conditioning.

Hoteles Desconecta2 – Monesterio, Badajoz.

El Vicenç de la Mar – Cala de Sant Vicent, Mallorca

Price – €242 per night

Opened in December 2021, this Mallorcan hotel with distinctive architecture features a restaurant, seasonal outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre and bar.

All guests have a coffee machine, minibar, flat-screen TV and an iPad.

There is also a spa and wellness centre, and a host of great nearby hiking and cycling trails.

El Vicenç de la Mar – Cala de Sant Vicent, Mallorca

L&H Gran Via Valencia, Valencia

Price – €165 per night

Opening for business in October this stylish four-star hotel features an outdoor swimming pool, bar, and views of the city with a short walk to the iconic Church of Saint Nicolas, also known as the Sistine Chapel of Valencia.

It has a hip sun terrace, while rooms boast an ornate red-brick patio and a coffee machine.

L&H Gran Via Valencia, Valencia

Ikos, Andalucia

Price – €318 per night

Sandwiched between the cosmopolitan glamour of Marbella and Estepona, the Ikos offers miles of sand, bathed by cooling waters, and a beachfront setting on the tranquil shores of Playa de Guadalmansa.

An exclusive enclave, it offers more than 21 acres of landscaped gardens and leisure facilities.

Ikos, Andalucia

Hotel Pez Espada, Torremolinos, Malaga

Price – €144 per night

This famous grande dame ha sjust had a total revamp. But thankfully kept its coolest, hippest original features.

The lobby in particular is a joy, with its wonderful puddle marble floors and giant chandeliers.

Built in 1959, it has been frequented by a whole host of stars, including Elizabeth Taylor, Sophia Loren, Sean Connery, and Raquel Welch.

Frank Sinatra also visited the hotel countless times, culminating in the building of The Sinatra bar.

Hotel Pez Espada, Torremolinos, Malaga

Habitat Cigueña Negra, Caceres

Price – €150 per night

Looking for a great countryside retreat, this beautiful hotel sits on a farm next to the Erjas river, in the wilds of Extremadura.

Set in the Sierra de Gata the 12-room hotel was designed by Ana Martin and Lara Muñoz of the Emmme Studio and has its own restaurant and wonderful outdoor swimming pool.

Visitors can enjoy a panoramic view of the entire estate during the day and the clear starry sky at night.

Habitat Cigueña Negra, Caceres

And for those considering a trip over the border to Portugal, we’ve included one of the hippest new openings in the Portuguese capital.

Wine & Books Lisboa Hotel

Price – €139 per night

Open from November 2021, this Lisbon hotel lies just 600 metres from Jeronimos Monastery and boasts five stars.

It is kitted out with a restaurant, private parking, fitness centre, bar, and sauna as well as a car rental service.

Wine & Books Lisboa also offers a terrace with stunning views of the city.

Wine & Books Lisboa Hotel

