3 bedroom Villa for sale in Oliva - € 168,000

Villa Oliva, Valencia 3 beds 1 baths € 168,000

Semi-detached house in Rabdells Beach a few minutes from the beach. 3 bedrooms, living room with open equipped kitchen. 1 bathroom. Single-height housing. Upper terrace without access. Barbecue. Plot of 500 m2. House of 95 m2 includes large covered terrace. Construction of 1998. Very quiet area with private access. Parking area. Easy maintenance garden and garden areas with different trees and plants. Distance to the beach about 650 m. Barbecue. Installation of electricity with photovoltaic panels, accumulators of energy managed by central converter. Drinking water and drilling water for the… See full property details