NORMALITY in Andalucian schools is getting closer with the Junta proposing to drop the mask mandates after the Easter holidays.

The Regional Minister for Health and Families, Jesus Aguirre, has announced that this proposal will be put forward today, Wednesday March 2, at the Interterritorial Health Council with the aim that the Andalucian educational community can return, little by little, to the normality that existed in schools before the coronavirus pandemic.

It is hoped that full normality will be reached after the Easter holidays with a de-escalation plan starting with the younger pupils taking centre stage.

The approach of the Regional Ministry of Health coincides with the criteria recently defended by the Spanish Association of Paediatrics who have highlighted the importance for the youngest students to be able to read and interpret the lips of teachers, fundamental in the learning process.

Aguirre has also underlined that the possible return to pre-Covid normality in schools comes at a time when the incidence of the sixth wave of the pandemic has been significantly reduced, furthermore there is no sign, for now, of the arrival of a new variant of the virus.

READ MORE: