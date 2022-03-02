SAN FULGENCIO and La Marina Urbanisation is to spend 285,000 euros on a huge renovation and improvement scheme for its sports facilities, including a new cricket pitch.

The cash will be coming from Alicante Provincial Council under their ‘+Cerca’ and ‘+Deporte’ plans.

Councillor for Sports, Ana Maria Villena, announced that: “these are interventions that we believe necessary to bring and facilitate the practice of sports to the citizens of San Fulgencio”.

Local councillora join San Fulgencio Mayor to inspect the improvements to sport facilities

Councillor Francisco Molero explained: “work will consist of installation of artificial turf on both the 8-a-side football pitch in La Marina and on one of the tennis courts in the sports centre in the town centre”.

HIgher fences will also be built around the tennis courts, with new posts and nets installed also.

A rugby goal is to be installed on the football pitch, to allow for training of multiple sports in the same area.

Interestingly, a cricket pitch will also be established next to the football pitch of the urbanisation’s sports centre.

Councillor Samantha Hull explained: “This is a very popular practice among the British population, which is why we have considered setting up this training ground to make it easier for anyone who wants to play.”

Local mayor, José Sampere, proclaimed: “San Fulgencio Town Council will continue to work to improve the necessary sports facilities so that they can be enjoyed by the population”.

