AFTER an evening’s battering from storms last night, the Costa Blanca is to continue suffering from high levels of rain.

A rare orange warning was issued yesterday, warning of torrential rain from midnight until noon today, March 4.

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) issued the warning when a northeast wind with gusts of 70 km/h was predicted.

FROM AEMET: This morning’s orange weather warning for much of the region

Force 7 winds were expected to produce coastal waves of three metres and higher.

However, despite the worst of the wind and rain passing, the weather warning has been extended to 6pm tonight.

Garden furniture, basuras and anything else not tied down, was blown around throughout the night.

People in towns and urbanisations without sufficient drainage woke up to many roads being blocked due to excess rainwater.

Firefighters in Granja de Rocamora were called out at 2am to help bilge out drains that were expected to burst.

According to data from Proyecto Mastral, some Torrevieja areas recorded almost 30 litres per square metre of rainfall.