A cunning criminal lured in a victim by getting to know him via a dating platform before going to his Murcia home to violently attack and rob him.
The Policia Nacional have arrested a 29-year-old Spaniard for violent robbery, with the man having a criminal record for theft.
The robber hooked up with his target on an online dating app and built up trust with the man for several weeks.
They arranged a meeting in Murcia where the victim picked up his new friend and took him back to his house.
Once at home, they started to indulge in some ‘role-play’ as the host gave permission to be tied up in a chair.
Things turned nasty as the guest took a knife from the kitchen and threatened to stab him if he did not tell him where he kept his money and valuables.
The robber helped himself to a laptop computer; a mobile phone; various small appliances; and the keys to the victim’s car.
The vehicle was found incinerated several hours later in the San Jose de la Vega area of the city.
