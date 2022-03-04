A cunning criminal lured in a victim by getting to know him via a dating platform before going to his Murcia home to violently attack and rob him.

The Policia Nacional have arrested a 29-year-old Spaniard for violent robbery, with the man having a criminal record for theft.

The robber hooked up with his target on an online dating app and built up trust with the man for several weeks.

They arranged a meeting in Murcia where the victim picked up his new friend and took him back to his house.

Once at home, they started to indulge in some ‘role-play’ as the host gave permission to be tied up in a chair.

Things turned nasty as the guest took a knife from the kitchen and threatened to stab him if he did not tell him where he kept his money and valuables.

The robber helped himself to a laptop computer; a mobile phone; various small appliances; and the keys to the victim’s car.

The vehicle was found incinerated several hours later in the San Jose de la Vega area of the city.

READ MORE: