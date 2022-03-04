1 bedroom Flat for sale in Barcelona city with pool - € 309,000

Flat Barcelona, Barcelona 1 beds 1 baths € 309,000

This refurbished and cosy apartment with a balcony in el Raval is part of an eco-living project located in Barcelona, in the former factory of the jewellery brand Tous. This development is situated between Plaça Catalunya and Avinguda del Paral·lel, in the city’s historic centre. You will live close to the beach by bike or foot. It’s in a strategic location that will give you all kinds of services and shops. For example, you will find nearby the Mercat de Sant Antoni and La Boqueria. Also, it’s well-positioned in terms of transport connections. This flat is a new and exciting concept… See full property details