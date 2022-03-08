FOUR vans from the Alicante Province fire service began a long journey on Tuesday to take emergency supplies to Ukrainian refugees at the Poland-Ukraine border.

Nine firefighters have volunteered to make the trip and they will bring some refugees back to Spain with them.

VOLUNTEER TEAM(Alicante Bomberos image)

The convoy had been loaded up with medicine, food, clothes, toys, and basic necessities provided by the Ukrainian Association of Torrevieja.

All fuel and toll costs have been paid for by the Alicante Provincial Council.

The one-way journey will be around 3,000 kilometres.

Short of refuelling and quick toilet breaks, no stop-overs are planned in order to arrive at the Ukraine border as soon as possible.

BOX FROM TORREVIEJA(Alicante Bomberos image)

Alicante Provincial Council’s emergencies spokesman, Javier Sendra, said: “Now more than ever we must help the thousands and thousands of civilians who flee their country every day or those with stay there who are suffering all kinds of low supplies.”

Sendra also thanked the firefighters for their ‘solidarity’ in the face of ‘this terrible invasion’.

The regional authority has approved €2 million of emergency funding to help the Ukrainian people and refugees expected to arrive in Alicante Province.

