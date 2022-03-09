TWO boys aged 15 and 16 have been arrested by the Policia Nacional in Valencia over the degrading treatment of a 14-year-old girl.

A video had been uploaded to social media showing the young female in a drunken state.

She was surrounded by teenagers laughing at her and making abusive comments like calling her ‘a slut’.

The disturbing footage showed her being forced to drink urine and a cigarette or marijuana joint was shoved up her nose.

The police were made aware of the video and tracked down the instigators.

The boys were released after being interviewed.

The Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office is investigating them for committing a crime of degrading treatment towards a minor.

