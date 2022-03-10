A MURDER probe has been launched after a pensioner died after suffering severe injuries in a Sevilla street.

The 81 year-old man was found with serious head injuries in the Arroyo de las Torres area and later died in hospital.

Cops raced to the scene on Friday, March 4 where the man, who has not been named, was found unresponsive.

He was rushed to the hospital for treatment but could not be saved.

The pensioner, a resident resident of a housing development to the north of Gerena, was buried on Monday morning.

The street, which is part of a popular walking route, was sealed off last week to allow forensic officers in white overalls and blue gloves work to gather evidence.

Enquiries are ongoing.

