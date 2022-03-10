A PENSIONER in Spain is accused of coordinating a string of bank robberies across Malaga.

The 67-year-old man, who the authorities said is wanted for 26 robberies, was finally snared this week after police were able to connect him to a recent violent robbery in the Ciudad Jardin neighborhood.

Police were called to the Malaga bank at around 8.30am on Wednesday (March 2) following reports that two hooded men sneaked into the office and threatened a cleaning employee.

The thieves then made off with €130,000.

Cops believe the pensioner organised the robbery along with the help of his partner, 50, and sister, 57.

A search at his property uncovered a revolver, a large machete and about €1,000 euros in cash as well as various items of clothing that corroborated his involvement in Wednesday’s robbery.

The investigation continues.

