A MAN has been arrested following an aggravated robbery of a pharmacy in Sevilla.

Police said a man entered the pharmacy on Calle Carretero in Coria del Rio on February 14, and threatened staff with a knife.

He took a sum of cash from the cash register and fled on foot.

A man was seized during a follow-up search of the area.

He was arrested and the stolen cash was recovered.

He is detained and is due to appear at the Court of Instruction of Guardia de Coria del Rio.

