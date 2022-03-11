If you’ve always wondered what it’s like to live abroad, then what are you waiting for? In Cepee Tabibian’s opinion there is no time like the present!

Sometimes, where we are in life isn’t where we’re supposed to be. Whether it’s a little voice inside our head or a feeling in our heart, something tells us that we need to make a change. You may not know exactly what this change is, but I can tell you that moving abroad provides a prime playground for self-exploration.

Removing yourself from what you know is a powerful experience that takes you out of your comfort zone and allows you to start over and create new paths forward that you couldn’t have imagined otherwise.

I know for me, and for the thousands of women I help, moving abroad brought me closer to not only who I want to be, but who I really am.

It was an opportunity for reinvention.

I took the leap at 35-years-old, leaving a good life for a great one, moving from Texas to Spain on my own, and here I am five years later, living a life that has exceeded my expectations.

Cepee Tabibian is the woman behind She Hit Refresh and author of “I’m Outta Here”

Are doubts about changing course later in life holding you back? Life is full of responsibilities—a career, children, mortgage, a long-term relationship, aging parents, pets—and societal pressures that can make us question whether our dreams to change or move abroad are even possible or realistic the older we get.

Dreaming to pave your own path, especially in your 30s, 40s, 50s, and beyond, can make you feel like your dreams are “crazy.”

And unfortunately friends and family can reinforce this sentiment. But I’m here to tell you: just do it. What do you have to lose? Less than you think!

If you’re worried about leaving your comfortable lifestyle and security, just know that it will very likely be there for you if you ever want to go back—houses, cars and jobs are all replaceable. What’s not replaceable are the years you spend wondering instead of doing.

Maybe you’ve been sitting on this dream for a long time. Maybe you studied abroad or did an Erasmus exchange and have always wanted to return. Maybe a trip to a foreign country piqued your interest about other lifestyles. Or maybe you recently discovered just how doable it is.

Here’s my advice—take the leap and make your dream come true! No decision has to be permanent, not even a move abroad.

If it doesn’t work out or it isn’t what you thought it would be, you can always move back. It’s as simple as that. Don’t overcomplicate it.

I want all women to have every opportunity to live their best lives.

It really is possible, at any age—thousands of women 30+ are doing it. If you’ve got your heart set on Europe check out my new digital book where you’ll find detailed information on the 16 easiest countries to move to in Europe and over 50 viable visas for long-term living abroad…and you don’t have to be a U.S. citizen to enjoy this book. British, Canadian, Australian, New Zealand passport holders and beyond will find dozens of visa options that allow for European residency.

Join Cepee Tabibian at She Hit Refresh or download her digital book I’m Outta Here! An American’s Ultimate Visa Guide to Living in Europe.

READ ALSO: