GUILLERMO’S Dutch Butcher builds on generations of know-how to offer the best, hand-selected cuts of meat and delicious home-made dishes

HAILING from a traditional Dutch butchering family Guillermo, AKA Willem Van Beek, is steeped in a proud history of proffering quality meats and homemade delicatessen products to the public for generations.

Together with his wife Dominique they offer a friendly welcome at Guillermo’s Dutch Butcher (Guillermo Carniceria Holandesa), situated in the commercial centre of the La Heredia urbanisation in Benahavis.

A connoisseur of all things meat, and consistently offering the highest standards of quality, Guillermo’s counter is a feast for the senses.

His mouth watering selection of Irish black Angus beef and Spanish dry-aged beef from Galicia and his range of top cuts of American beef, as well as his delicious free-range chicken, are just a portion of his tasty offerings.

His famous, succulent Dutch-style sausages are a ‘must-try’, thanks to Guillermo’s own secret recipe.

Pondering over catering for a special occasion, party or business event? Then, look no further than Guillermo and his team to cater for your special event with care, quality and a professional approach.

You can choose from a delicious range of homemade dishes, including beef bourguignon, goulash, lasagne and spaghetti bolognaise. And there is no need to worry about the drinks, which can be selected from Guillermo’s own bodega, which boasts a selection of champagne, fine wines and cognacs from France, Spain and Italy and are, sure to add some fizz to your event.

Take a well-deserved hiatus from cooking, and call into Guillermo’s to take away a delicious homemade dish for dinner.

Choose from a wide selection of tempting choices, including curries, goulashes, French and Spanish favourites, hearty homemade soups, as well as a range of inspiring sauces, designed to add that ‘special touch’ to dinner.

Not sure what to have for dinner this evening? Then pop in for a chat with Guillermo for some expert advice and inspiration. Choose from his impressive display of meats and delicatessen choices, while enjoying a complimentary beer. Will it be a steak or a roast, or perhaps a delicious, ready-to-go gourmet Guillermo dish? The choice is yours!

Call Guillermo’s Dutch Butcher on: +34 952 92 74 78/ +34 653 09 12 25 or email him on: carniceriaholandesa@gmail.com. Find him on Facebook at Guillermo Carniceria Holandesa.