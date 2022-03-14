SPAIN’S meteorological agency Aemet has issued weather warnings in 11 regions across Spain as Storm Celia sweeps across the nation.

The storm, named on March 13 by the Portuguese weather service – will bring much needed rain to much of Spain, although the heaviest is expected in the south of the Iberian Peninsula.

Malaga had a red warning issued for torrential rainfall with some 120 litres per square metre expected within 12 hours.

The storm will reach its peak on Monday and Tuesday, and from Wednesday and Thursday the areas of Jaen, Granada and Almeria will be more affected. 
Meanwhile, Catalunya has orange warnings for coastal storms in Girona and Tarragona with winds from the east and northeast and waves of three and four metres high.
Extremadura, Castilla y Leon and Madrid have a yellow alert for rainfall with 40 litres expected to fall over 12 hours, especially in the Sierra de Gredos, in the areas of Avila and Segovia and in the mountains of Madrid.

Aragon, Castilla-La Mancha, Galicia, Balearic Islands, Murcia and the Valencian Community continue to be under yellow alert for strong winds, between 70 and 90 km per hour.

Aemet added that heavy and widespread rains are also expected to be accompanied by Saharan dust, which will cause muddy showers.

READ ALSO:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.