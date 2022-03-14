SPAIN’S meteorological agency Aemet has issued weather warnings in 11 regions across Spain as Storm Celia sweeps across the nation.

The storm, named on March 13 by the Portuguese weather service – will bring much needed rain to much of Spain, although the heaviest is expected in the south of the Iberian Peninsula.

14/03 12:01 #AEMET #FMA nivel naranja por costeros y/o viento para mañana en Canarias, Cataluña y Baleares . Imagen en vigor a las 12:01 (tabla actualizada haciendo CLIC EN LA IMAGEN), o visite https://t.co/3ce1BF7jDj https://t.co/uWKFsZRO0B — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) March 14, 2022

Malaga had a red warning issued for torrential rainfall with some 120 litres per square metre expected within 12 hours.

?? Aviso rojo (riesgo extremo, el máximo nivel que se contempla) en la comarca malagueña de Sol y Guadalhorce. Lluvias muy intensas desde medianoche hasta el mediodía del lunes. Pueden acumularse más de 120 l/m² en 12 horas. Protégete y mantente informadohttps://t.co/5rmYvUEEpW pic.twitter.com/sfD2KQh0D4 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) March 13, 2022 The storm will reach its peak on Monday and Tuesday, and from Wednesday and Thursday the areas of Jaen, Granada and Almeria will be more affected.

Meanwhile, Catalunya has orange warnings for coastal storms in Girona and Tarragona with winds from the east and northeast and waves of three and four metres high.

Extremadura, Castilla y Leon and Madrid have a yellow alert for rainfall with 40 litres expected to fall over 12 hours, especially in the Sierra de Gredos, in the areas of Avila and Segovia and in the mountains of Madrid.



Probabilidad de #precipitación SUPERIOR A 2 MM esperada hoy en #Península y #Baleares, a partir del EPS del Centro Europeo. Más info en https://t.co/9PLsmvqyfS pic.twitter.com/AvIoZWX4aF — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) March 14, 2022

Aragon, Castilla-La Mancha, Galicia, Balearic Islands, Murcia and the Valencian Community continue to be under yellow alert for strong winds, between 70 and 90 km per hour.

Ya está llegando el polvo en suspensión procedente del norte de África a la Península y Baleares. La intrusión continuará en los próximos días y será significativa. Dará lugar a #calima, lluvias de barro y un empeoramiento de la calidad del aire.https://t.co/AbMPSWgeZV

Hilo ? pic.twitter.com/kPN3WCBmzL — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) March 14, 2022

Aemet added that heavy and widespread rains are also expected to be accompanied by Saharan dust, which will cause muddy showers.

