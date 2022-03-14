SPAIN’S meteorological agency Aemet has issued weather warnings in 11 regions across Spain as Storm Celia sweeps across the nation.
The storm, named on March 13 by the Portuguese weather service – will bring much needed rain to much of Spain, although the heaviest is expected in the south of the Iberian Peninsula.
Malaga had a red warning issued for torrential rainfall with some 120 litres per square metre expected within 12 hours.
Aragon, Castilla-La Mancha, Galicia, Balearic Islands, Murcia and the Valencian Community continue to be under yellow alert for strong winds, between 70 and 90 km per hour.
Aemet added that heavy and widespread rains are also expected to be accompanied by Saharan dust, which will cause muddy showers.
