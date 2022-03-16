A gang who towed away ATM machines across the Costa Blanca and Murcia areas has been arrested by the Guardia Civil.

The crooks helped themselves to over €500,000 in 18 robberies that caused over €700,000 of damage.

Eight people were detained in Torrevieja as well as Alcala de Henares and Rivas Vacimadrid in the Madrid region.

GANG ARREST

The criminals started operating in mid-2020.

Every robbery bore the same hallmarks as the gang carried out research on each target.

They went for machines in small urban areas or on isolated urbanisations that had easy escape routes in case they were disturbed.

The night before or even in the early hours of each morning they struck, they stole a jib crane truck to yank away the ATM from a wall or concrete foundation.

The machine was taken to a quiet area where all kinds of tools were used to force open the ATM to access the money.

The stolen unit was then abandoned as the gang fled with the proceeds.

DUMPED ATM

The Guardia Civil launched what they described as a ‘complex investigation’ to locate and arrest the criminals- six men and two women, aged between 30 and 50.

