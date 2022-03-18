TWO female Ukrainian refugees claim they were the victims of a hoax phone call claiming to be from the Cruz Roja(Red Cross).

The women said the caller pretended to be a worker for the organisation.

He offered to meet them when they arrived by train from Barcelona to Valencia’s Joaquin Sorolla station.

The Cruz Roja have informed the police amidst concerns that the refugees may have been contacted by a mafia human-trafficking gang.

The Cruz Roja’s Valencia region head of communications, Arturo Valoria, told the ABC newspaper that ‘we never call or pick up anyone, but we attend to people once they arrive at reception points’.

ONWARD JOURNEY FROM VALENCIA STATION(Cruz Roja image)

Two points have been established in the region at Alicante-Elche airport in addition to the Joaquin Sorolla station in Valencia.

Valoria said that people fleeing the Ukraine war are offered temporary accommodation, food, basic necessities, health care or advice.

“In general, they arrive very tired and in need of basic information, “ added Valoria.

