A super-yacht belonging to a Russian oligarch with links to the Putin regime was seized by authorities after it docked in Gibraltar on Monday.

The Axioma, a 72metre vessel, is understood to belong to Dmitrievich Pumpyansky, a billionaire steel magnate who is subject to an asset-freeze ban under sanctions imposed by UK authorities over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The yacht pictured on Charterworld.com website

The yacht boasts an infinity pool on one of its six decks and a jacuzzi on another with a cinema below left the Caribbean island of Antigua on February 27 just three days after Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

After a three-week voyage across the Atlantic during which sanctions were imposed on a list of Russian businessmen with links to the Putin regime, it asked for permission to dock in Gibraltar.

A statement by Gibraltar’s government confirmed that the Axioma had been allowed to dock and was then seized.

“The Captain of the Port (on Monday) granted permission, after consultation with the Chief Minister as minister with responsibility for sanctions, for the entry into BGTW of a vessel that was confirmed to be the subject of an arrest action by a leading international bank in the Supreme Court of Gibraltar,” said a statement from No.6 Convent Place.

“Given the ultimate beneficial ownership of the vessel, permission would not normally have been granted for the vessel to enter BGTW.”

“However, this has been exceptionally allowed in the interests of creditors with proper claims against the vessel and who seek the assistance of the Admiralty jurisdiction of the Supreme court to enforce such claims.”

“The vessel is now subject to arrest by the Admiralty Marshal until further order.”

Several yachts belonging to Russian oligarchs have been seized by Spanish authorities in the last week while others sped away from Spanish waters and sought refuge in ports where there is no extradition treaty.

The €600million yacht belonging to Roman Abramovich left its dock in Barcelona and is believed to have been heading for Moldova to avoid sanctions.

