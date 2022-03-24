A female motorist survived a plunge of several metres down an embankment on Thursday off the AP-7 motorway on the Costa Blanca.

Her vehicle careered off the motorway between Altea and Benidorm and went down a slope.

The driver phoned emergency services at 7.24 am.

She was trapped inside her overturned vehicle.

A drone was deployed by Benidorm’s Policia Local to locate the car.

Firefighters released the motorist and she was taken in a SAMU ambulance to the Marina Baixa Hospital in Villajoyosa.

No more details were provided about the driver except for her condition being described as serious.

It’s not known what caused her car to veer off the AP-7.

