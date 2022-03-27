TELITEC aims to move with the times so that our customers can have the best of what is available in their area. In 2018 we started our own deployment of Fiber Internet.

This has required a large investment, not only in money but time and effort by the Telitec team. We chose to do areas where the main providers had no plans to deploy and worked with communities in those urbanisations around Benitachell, Javea, Moraira, Teulada, Benissa and Calpe.

Now thousands of residents across these urbanisations are enjoying super-fast fibre speeds of up to 1000Mb and in times of increasing prices in electricity, gas and petrol our clients are secure that their prices remain stable for this amazing fibre service.

Our Telitec sales team will offer advice and the best solution on internet, mobile and TV, full and part-time, residencial or business. Telitec has the solution.

We have an open-door policy, where clients can come in and speak with us face to face or simply call or email using the number and website details below.

With multilingual staff we pride ourselves on exceptional customer service and technical support. Many of the team have been with Telitec for over 10 years and consider it as their second family (including the tens of thousands of Telitec clients).

We believe we have covered most bases, and with the products and services backed up by the biggest customer service and technical teams in an independent telecoms provider in Spain today, you just want to be part of the Telitec experience.

