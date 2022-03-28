THE one main remaining Covid-19 restriction of indoor mask-wearing is likely to be discussed next week at a national level.

The next Interterritorial Council meeting, which brings together the national Health Ministry and the country’s 17 regions, will be held in Toledo on April 6.

Castilla-La Mancha’s president, Emiliano Garcia-Page, said on Monday that discussions on new rules over indoor mask-wearing are ‘likely’ and to look at rules once infection rates have stabilised.

Health Minister, Carolina Darias, last week told Congress that she is waiting for formal proposals to be drawn up on where masks may still be needed like in confined spaces on public transport and ‘vulnerable’ environments like retirement homes and medical facilities.

Many regions are urging caution with crowds gathering across Spain next month for the first Semana Santa(Holy Week) celebrations and processions since 2019.

Carolina Darias said that changes over masks would come ‘sooner rather than later’ but it would be ‘progressive and gradual’.

Galicia’s Minister of Health, Julio García Comesaña, said that with 2,000 Covid-19 infections every day, it was ‘too soon’ to set an exact date to make changes.

Andalucia’s priority is to look at children aged under 10 not having to wear masks in classrooms and to keep the indoor rules in place for adults for the time being.

