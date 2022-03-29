“A GREAT day starts with a good night’s sleep”, is the motto of quality bedding and furniture stockist, The Bed Shop.

With stores in the picturesque Costa Blanca towns of Javea and Alfaz del Pi, this family run business prides itself on offering clients a professional and personalised service, combined with the best in customer care.

With more than 10 years of expertise in the industry, the staff at The Bed Shop stores will give you the best advice to fit your specific requirements, enabling you to choose the perfect bed, for the perfect night’s slumber.

They stock a wide range of beds, furniture, and brands to suit all specifications and budgets, from furnishing your rental property affordably, to luxury bedding and furniture designed to give life a softer, extra- luxurious touch.

They have a wide selection of spring mattresses, foam mattresses, bed bases, storage bases, guest/trundle beds, bunk beds, electric beds, toppers, headboards and bedroom furniture all at competitive prices. Customers benefit from fast and free local delivery, as well as free disposal of your old bed.

Have you ever wondered how often you should replace your mattress? Human beings spend more than one third of their lives in bed, so naturally, our beds and mattresses sustain daily wear and tear. Experts recommend that we invest in a new mattress every six to eight years on average to ensure that you get the correct back support and all- important quality sleep.

For more information, and to view their great range of quality products, go to: www.thebedshopjavea.com.

Visit their showrooms in Javea or Alfaz del Pi.

For enquiries and to speak to one of the friendly team, call them in Javea on: +34 965 641 201 and in Alfaz del Pi on: +34 966 580 628.

Email: thebedshopjavea@gmail.com